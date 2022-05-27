Children’s charity volunteer arrested for sexual battery in Marion County

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A volunteer for a children’s charity is facing sexual battery charges after an investigation by Marion County Sheriff’s Office determined he abused a victim under the age of 12.

On May 16, detectives began investigating James Davis, 71, after the victim explained to authorities how he was inappropriately touched and sexually battered numerous times. Davis volunteers as the treasurer for Florida Kids Helping Kids, in Belleview.

Deputies say over the past year, Davis would offer the victim toys, art supplies, and money to convince him not to report the abuse. Davis also told the victim he had abused other victims “for a very long time.”

Investigators obtained a warrant for capital sex battery. On May 19 deputies learned Davis was hiding at a home in Georgia. On Wednesday, Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Davis.

He will be transported to the Marion County Jail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Batts at 352-368-3847.

