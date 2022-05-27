Advertisement

Children’s charity volunteer arrested for sexual battery in Marion County

James Davis, 71, arrested for sex battery of victim under the age of 12
James Davis, 71, arrested for sex battery of victim under the age of 12(WCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A volunteer for a children’s charity is facing sexual battery charges after an investigation by Marion County Sheriff’s Office determined he abused a victim under the age of 12.

On May 16, detectives began investigating James Davis, 71, after the victim explained to authorities how he was inappropriately touched and sexually battered numerous times. Davis volunteers as the treasurer for Florida Kids Helping Kids, in Belleview.

Deputies say over the past year, Davis would offer the victim toys, art supplies, and money to convince him not to report the abuse. Davis also told the victim he had abused other victims “for a very long time.”

Investigators obtained a warrant for capital sex battery. On May 19 deputies learned Davis was hiding at a home in Georgia. On Wednesday, Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Davis.

He will be transported to the Marion County Jail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Batts at 352-368-3847.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

Gainesville Regional Airport tops pre-pandemic travel numbers ahead of Memorial Day
Gainesville Regional Airport tops pre-pandemic travel numbers ahead of Memorial Day
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/27
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/27
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/27
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/27