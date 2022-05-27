Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins this weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The official start to hurricane season begins June 1st.

Ahead of this season, you can start to prepare with a little more bang for your buck.

Starting this Saturday, hurricane preparedness supplies will be exempt from tax through Friday, June 10th.

Items ranging from smoke alarms, portable radios, flashlights and generators will be eligible for tax-free purchase during the nearly two-week stretch.

Some residents across North Central Florida are already prepared for the season ahead of the tax holiday.

Gary Ihas, a Gainesville resident, is already prepared for hurricane season ahead of the tax holiday. He adds “I have everything including batteries, generator, chainsaw, food, water, and medicine. I’m ready to go.”

