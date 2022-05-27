Advertisement

Florida Highway Patrol troopers warn drivers to be on high alert while traveling Memorial Day weekend

Florida Highway Patrol vehicle
Florida Highway Patrol vehicle(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many people are hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend and Florida Highway Patrol is asking people to drive cautiously to help avoid accidents.

State troopers are asking all drivers to pay close attention to speed limits and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. They say if you’re driving a vehicle that usually sits for a long period of time, like a boat trailer or camper, double-check the tires.

“Recreational vehicles, boat trailers, campers, many times what happens is especially the tires on those they don’t get worn very quickly because they don’t get a lot of miles on them but they can actually dry rot,” said Lt. Patrick Riordan, FHP.

Riordan asks drivers to stay away from multi-tasking while driving to prevent possible crashes. Troopers also want to remind travelers that drinking and driving is illegal and can have deadly consequences.

If you’re heading out on the roads this weekend, he suggests getting an early start to avoid any kind of traffic.

