Gainesville Regional Airport tops pre-pandemic travel numbers ahead of Memorial Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 39 million people are expected to travel further than 50 miles from home this memorial day weekend, according to AAA.

At the Gainesville Regional Airport travelers are trickling through TSA. While most lines are no longer than a few people, the numbers are topping records.

GNV officials report last month to be the first month to outperform’a pre-COVID month with 50,539 total passengers.

When compared to April 2020, that’s more than 28,000 more passengers taking off and landing in Gainesville.

TRENDING STORY: ASO deputies emphasize school safety protocols in wake of Texas school shooting

Airport officials said they are expecting this trend to continue throughout the holiday weekend and summer. They credit a strong pent-up demand for travel leading to fuller flights.

Traveler Russell Seay is one of more than three million people triple a is expecting to fly this holiday weekend. He said this is his first time flying in several years.

“I’m kinda impressed in this small airport that there’s a line,” Seay said. “Trying to find flights was a little harder, even on this flight as a couple, we’re not sitting together.”

The demand for travel also applies to the road. Despite record-breaking high gas prices, AAA expects a nearly 4.6% percent increase in car travel compared to last year.

Al Holmes is RTS bus driver in Gainesville. He said he’s witnessed the increase first-hand.

“Some people would rather fly and pay that extra money to fly rather than spending on the road because you’re going to spend a lot more filling up on the road than just flying,” said Holmes.

Whether you’re taking off on a runway or roadway this weekend, don’t forget to remember our fallen soldiers.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.