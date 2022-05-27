Advertisement

Gators bounce back, stay alive in SEC baseball tourney with 7-5 win over Arkansas

Three homers offset 12 strikeouts at the plate as UF delivers vs. Razorbacks
Florida catcher BT Riopelle (15) at bat during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia State on...
Florida catcher BT Riopelle (15) at bat during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia State on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WCJB) -Less than 24 hours after suffering their second-most decisive loss all season, the Gator baseball team came through to stay alive in the SEC tournament. Florida jumped out to a 5-0 lead after five innings and held on to beat No. 3 seed Arkansas, 7-5 on Friday to advance in the elimination bracket.

Jac Caglianone delivered one of three Florida home runs and collected three RBI’s, Colby Halter also went deep and had two hits and two RBI’s, and Jud Fabian blasted his 21st homer of the year, tying Wyatt Langford for the team lead. BT Riopelle also enjoyed a multi-hit game as the Gators racked 10 hits a day after being shut out by Texas A&M on just one hit in a 10-0 run-rule loss. Florida batters did combine to strike out 12 times.

Nick Pogue (4-3) picked up the win, tossing five innings, and allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out eight batters. Ryan Slater pitched the final three innings for his fifth save.

Florida will now face the loser of Friday’s matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M in an elimination game on Saturday. Two wins on Saturday will be needed to reach Sunday’s title game.

