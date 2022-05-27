Advertisement

HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Raynell Reynolds mugshot
Raynell Reynolds mugshot(ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate is accused of intentionally biting a corrections officer at the Alachua County Jail in an attempt to transmit HIV to the officer.

According to the arrest report, Raynell Reynolds, 40, was being escorted from the jail Thursday morning to make a court appearance when he began resisting officers.

An officer attempted to restrain Reynolds. That’s when they say he bit the officer in the thigh with enough force to puncture the skin under his pant leg. Reynolds began licking the bite wound which was bleeding.

Reynolds has been diagnosed with HIV.

He is charged with resisting with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and criminal transmission of HIV.

