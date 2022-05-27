Lucky winner gets to “Kiss the Horse” at Ocala fundraiser

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - She didn’t look a gift horse in the mouth-she kissed him.

The “Kiss the Horse” fundraiser culminated with a celebration at the Juniper General Store on US 27 in Ocala.

Seven contestants battled for the right to kiss “Wesley,” the Marion Therapeutic Riding Association’s 2022 Horse of the Year.

The winner was attorney and incoming Junior League president Kali Stauss, who raised almost seven thousand dollars for the Marion Literacy Council.

