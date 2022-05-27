Advertisement

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Students at the school were released from the school as planned.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

