Marion County Pets: Jojo, Coal, and Leonard

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have six-year-old Jojo. She’s a Treeing Walking Coonhound who has a natural calling to perform her job, but she still loves to show her sweet cuddly side when she’s off-duty.

Next is Coal. He’s a three-month-old little guy that has a big personality. If you hear his loud meow, that probably means he’s looking for some attention. He’s ready to share a lifetime of funny moments with his forever friend.

Lastly, say good morning to Leonard. One look at this good boy and you just know he deserves a treat. Leonard is a 12-year-old doggo who’s hoping someone will make him part of their forever family.

For the rest of the month, all adoption fees are just $25.

It includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

