Advertisement

P.K. Yonge students graduate after controversial senior prank

Seniors graduate after not attending prom due to a food fight for their senior prank.
Seniors graduate after not attending prom due to a food fight for their senior prank.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As a senior prank P.K. Yonge High School students started a food fight the day before prom, but they were made to clean up the mess.

The punishment didn’t stop there as they weren’t allowed to attend prom or senior events and some didn’t think they would walk at graduation.

“I’m grateful to be here I didn’t think I was going to be able to walk after what happened,” said Zaccari Antonucci.

Seniors and parents decided to still dress up and stand outside the prom to protest against the administration’s decision.

Graduate, Taylor Hill said she’s thankful to hear her name called.

“Really grateful that we can walk that was a scary potential penalty.”

For Antonucci he said not being allowed to attend prom wasn’t fair.

“I think they were going to let us walk I just thought it was unfair that didn’t let us go to prom we cleaned the whole cafeteria.”

Carter Smith another graduate said school officials made the right decision by letting everyone walk and show off all their hard work.

“I got my best friend here with me so it’s going to be good. I think it’s great a lot of people were upset about not being able to do the walk and the picnic but as long as you’re here on the big day I think it’s alright at the end of the day.”

Some of those graduates have aspirations of playing soccer overseas or attending college as they turn the page in their new chapter of life.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
ASO deputies emphasize school safety protocols in wake of Texas school shooting
Alachua County deputies emphasize school safety protocols in wake of Texas school shooting
What's Growing On: Peach Festival on schedule despite late-season freeze
What’s Growing On: Red, White & Blues Farm bounces back after late-season freeze
What's Growing On: Peach Festival on schedule despite late-season freeze
What's Growing On: Peach Festival on schedule despite late-season freeze