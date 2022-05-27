P.K. Yonge students graduate after controversial senior prank

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As a senior prank P.K. Yonge High School students started a food fight the day before prom, but they were made to clean up the mess.

The punishment didn’t stop there as they weren’t allowed to attend prom or senior events and some didn’t think they would walk at graduation.

“I’m grateful to be here I didn’t think I was going to be able to walk after what happened,” said Zaccari Antonucci.

Seniors and parents decided to still dress up and stand outside the prom to protest against the administration’s decision.

Graduate, Taylor Hill said she’s thankful to hear her name called.

“Really grateful that we can walk that was a scary potential penalty.”

For Antonucci he said not being allowed to attend prom wasn’t fair.

“I think they were going to let us walk I just thought it was unfair that didn’t let us go to prom we cleaned the whole cafeteria.”

Carter Smith another graduate said school officials made the right decision by letting everyone walk and show off all their hard work.

“I got my best friend here with me so it’s going to be good. I think it’s great a lot of people were upset about not being able to do the walk and the picnic but as long as you’re here on the big day I think it’s alright at the end of the day.”

Some of those graduates have aspirations of playing soccer overseas or attending college as they turn the page in their new chapter of life.

