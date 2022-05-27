Advertisement

A student in Gilchrist County is hosting a fundraiser for a special competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County student is holding a fundraiser for a special competition.

Aj Class is holding an online and in-person cake auction.

He is raising money to go to Dodge City Community College to compete on the rodeo team in the fall.

There will also be raffle tickets and t-shirts for sale.

The auction will go from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cakes can be picked up until 5:30 pm.

