The Williston Animal Group is having its first-ever pet food drive giveaway

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Animal Group is holding a pet food drive giveaway.

This is the first-ever pet food drive the group is doing.

They will be giving away bags of dog food.

Their goal is to keep dogs with their owners and hopefully decrease the number of abandonment and surrenders.

All you have to do is sign a form and each family gets one bag of food.

This event will be held at the Williston Animal Group at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

