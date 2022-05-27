The Williston Animal Group is having its first-ever pet food drive giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Animal Group is holding a pet food drive giveaway.

This is the first-ever pet food drive the group is doing.

They will be giving away bags of dog food.

Their goal is to keep dogs with their owners and hopefully decrease the number of abandonment and surrenders.

All you have to do is sign a form and each family gets one bag of food.

This event will be held at the Williston Animal Group at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

