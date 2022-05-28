Bradford takes down Oakleaf in spring football game, 18-14

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -After a 6-6 season in 2021, the Bradford football team looked sharp in Friday’s spring game. The Tornadoes capped off their four weeks of practice with an 18-14 win over Orange Park powerhouse Oakleaf at David Hurse Stadium. Varsity played in the first half only.

Bradford quarterback Dae’jon Shanks threw for a touchdown and also ran for one in the varsity half, while Manny Covey had a rushing and a receiving touchdown. Defensively, Jarrin Alexander picked off a pass and returned it deep into Knights’ territory.

Bradford opens the 2022 season at Baker County on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.