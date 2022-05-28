Advertisement

Bradford takes down Oakleaf in spring football game, 18-14

The final NCFL team to play a spring game showed promise on Friday night
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -After a 6-6 season in 2021, the Bradford football team looked sharp in Friday’s spring game. The Tornadoes capped off their four weeks of practice with an 18-14 win over Orange Park powerhouse Oakleaf at David Hurse Stadium. Varsity played in the first half only.

Bradford quarterback Dae’jon Shanks threw for a touchdown and also ran for one in the varsity half, while Manny Covey had a rushing and a receiving touchdown. Defensively, Jarrin Alexander picked off a pass and returned it deep into Knights’ territory.

Bradford opens the 2022 season at Baker County on Aug. 26.

