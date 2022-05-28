Advertisement

Chiefland celebrated its annual May Day event

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Chiefland celebrated their annual May Day event with fun and games for families.

The two-day event started Friday with a beauty pageant for girls ages four to eighteen. The contestants sang, read monologues, and showed their talents in front of the May Day committee.

On Saturday at Buie Park, they announced the winners along with recognizing past May Day queens.

The celebration ended with music, food, a softball game, and the decoration of a May Pole.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

Chiefland celebrated its annual May Day event
Chiefland celebrated their annaul May Day event
Micanopy honors Memorial Day by remembering those that made the ultimate sacrifice
Micanopy honors Memorial Day by remembering those that made the ultimate sacrifice
Five-car pileup in Marion County
Ocala PD graduates first mentorship participants