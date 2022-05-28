Chiefland celebrated its annual May Day event

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Chiefland celebrated their annual May Day event with fun and games for families.

The two-day event started Friday with a beauty pageant for girls ages four to eighteen. The contestants sang, read monologues, and showed their talents in front of the May Day committee.

On Saturday at Buie Park, they announced the winners along with recognizing past May Day queens.

The celebration ended with music, food, a softball game, and the decoration of a May Pole.

