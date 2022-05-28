Children’s charity volunteer arrested for sexual battery charges in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s office said 71-year-old James Davis volunteered at Florida Kids Helping Kids and was arrested on capitol sex battery charges.

He was found on Wednesday hiding out at a home in Dalton, Georgia.

“Due to the allegations and disclosure by the victim there are other victims according to Davis and as well as his position as the treasurer with Florida Kids Helping Kids in the close proximity in which he worked with children detectives do believe there could be other victims out there,” said MCSO public information officer Zach Moore.

Last Monday, a child reported to detectives he was sexually abused throughout the past year. The victim said Davis inappropriately touched him in exchange for toys, money, and art supplies.

Dr. Judy Wilson at Ocala Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center said the suspect can be any age.

“Sometimes it’s easier for an older man to lure children with candy and I’ll give you toys and I’ll give you money it doesn’t start out as a sexual act immediately.”

We checked the Florida Kids Helping Kids website Friday morning and Davis’s picture is still up, but they have since taken it down. We called their number for comment but their phones were disconnected.

Detectives believe there are more victims out there.

“Tell a parent so they can let us know, tell the sheriff’s office because we will believe you we will investigate every allegation to the fullest extend of our ability,” said Moore.

Right now Davis is being held without bond in the Whitfield County jail while he waits to be extradited to Marion County.

