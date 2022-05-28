Advertisement

Crash in Marion County kills one

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left one person dead.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report that the crash occurred near Silver Springs near Redwater Lake at the intersection of North Highway 314A and Northeast 17th Place.

FHP also reports that the road is clear of the accident.

