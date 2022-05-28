Crash in Marion County kills one

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left one person dead.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report that the crash occurred near Silver Springs near Redwater Lake at the intersection of North Highway 314A and Northeast 17th Place.

FHP also reports that the road is clear of the accident.

