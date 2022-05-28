The Florida Folk Festival commences its 70th annual event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The 70th annual Florida Folk Festival started its celebration in White Springs.

The three-day event is a celebration of the things that make Florida unique.

The festival will feature music, dance, art, crafts and food.

More than 300 performances on multiple stages are expected from Friday through Sunday.

