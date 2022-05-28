Gators Shelton claims NCAA Individual title in men’s tennis

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCJB) - Ben Shelton’s tennis career at the University of Florida couldn’t be off to a better start.

A year after the sophomore, and son of head coach Brian Shelton, helped the Gators win the men’s team national championship, Shelton defeated August Holmgren in three sets to claim his first individual national title.

Shelton lost the first set in a close fight, 4-6, before coming back with a vengeance to rally and take the second frame, 6-3. In the third and final set, the Gator great in-the-making found another gear and pounded Holmgren, 6-2 to become the last man standing and win the top honor.

The victory puts Shelton on an impressive short list. He joins Sam Riffice, Jeff Morrison and Mark Merklein as the only other NCAA singles champions. Riffice, his current teammate could’ve possibly been his opponent in the finals, but lost to Holmgren in three sets to narrowly miss an all-Florida final.

