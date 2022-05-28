Gators softball evens Super Regionals with Hokies; Forces decisive game 3

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WCJB) - Based off Florida softball’s 6-0 loss to Virginia Tech in the opening game of the NCAA Super Regionals, there wasn’t much hope to speak of entering a win-or-go-home contest on the road.

However, Kendra Falby, Hannah Adams, Skylar Wallace, and Reagan Walsh each collected two hits and scored five runs in the Gators (47-17) 7-2 victory against the Hokies (46-9) to even their series and force a third and final game to decide which team will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska in June.

The orange and blue finally broke up a scoreless pitcher’s duel in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead. With Falby standing on third after Adams roped a double, Charla Echols put the ball in play and a fielding error allowed Falby to touch home for an early advantage.

Va. Tech answered right back by posting a run in the top of the 4th and 5th innings to take the lead and put Florida in a 2-1 hole.

In the home-half of the 5th, the Gators bats went to work and produced a 4-run inning that made the difference.

Adams led off the frame by getting hit by a pitch, followed by back-to-back doubles by Wallace and Charla Echols. Echols double drove in Adams and Wallace to give the orange and blue the lead once more.

Katie Kistler grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Christina Wellen from third to boost the cushion to a 2-run lead, and Sam roe brought in Sarah Longley on a sacrifice bunt to push Florida ahead 5-2.

The final runs of the game for the Gators came in the bottom of the 6th. Falby started off the frame with a single to center, then, after stealing second, was driven in by Wallace’s double to center field. A couple batters later, Walsh advanced Wallace across the plate with a single to left field.

Florida will now face Virginia Tech in the third and final game of the series set for Sunday.

