Gov. DeSantis appoints Richard Corcoran to new post
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors of the State University System got a new member today.
Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Richard Corcoran to be a part of the group.
Corcoran was the former commissioner of the Florida Department of Education and served as Speaker of the Florida House from 2016 to 2018.
He is also a veteran of the US Naval Reserve.
His appointment has to be confirmed by the Florida Senate.
