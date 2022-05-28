Gov. DeSantis appoints Richard Corcoran to new post

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors of the State University System got a new member today.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Richard Corcoran to be a part of the group.

Corcoran was the former commissioner of the Florida Department of Education and served as Speaker of the Florida House from 2016 to 2018.

He is also a veteran of the US Naval Reserve.

His appointment has to be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

