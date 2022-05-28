Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis appoints Richard Corcoran to new post

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors of the State University System got a new member today.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Richard Corcoran to be a part of the group.

Corcoran was the former commissioner of the Florida Department of Education and served as Speaker of the Florida House from 2016 to 2018.

He is also a veteran of the US Naval Reserve.

His appointment has to be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

