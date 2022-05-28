High gas prices spoils memorial day weekend plans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Northcentral Florida may feel a little empty this weekend.

More than two million Floridians are traveling 50 miles or more for Memorial Day. Some people can’t afford to travel this weekend because prices at the pump are too high.

John Fox said, “gas prices ruined my birthday. I would have gone to the beach a lot earlier, but I’m looking at $100 to get there and $50 to get back; I just have to grill it up with some meat instead of catching some waves”.

The lowest prices, according to GasBuddy, are in Ocala. They start at $4.49. Gainesville’s lowest gas prices are $4.59. Lake city is just a little cheaper by 2 cents.

Alexandra Graham, the Grow Thyme Hydroponics & supply business owner, told me that she can’t visit her loved ones since prices have spiked.

“My family doesn’t live in Gainesville. I moved here ten years ago to go to school. All my family is a couple of hours away whenever I want to go see them; that trip alone is costing me twice as much as it used to”. Said, Graham

Gas prices statewide are at four dollars and -59 cents, according to aaa.

It also stated on its website the worst times to travel on Saturday are between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

Orlando is the top travel destination for Memorial Day weekend in the United States, coming in 3rd place is Miami.

Many people are likely to travel back home on Sunday for work on Monday. The best time to travel is before ten in the morning, according to AAA.

