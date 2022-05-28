Micanopy honors Memorial Day by remembering those that made the ultimate sacrifice

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - For the Town of Micanopy, Memorial Day weekend hits close to home for many veterans and families that lost loved ones that served our country.

“I have a young man Clarence Williams III and he joined the Army and he died in the service and ever since then it’s taken on a different meaning,” said Army veteran Bishop Chris Stokes.

David Nettles was in the Marine Corps for 22 years and did three tours to Iraq and was shipped to Afghanistan, East Africa, and also to the Gulf War.

He explained what Memorial Day means to him.

“They gave it all and that’s every generation has folks that did that. You saw Vietnam vets today but from World War II we still got those folks, Korean War vets we still got those folks. Don’t forget about them and a lot of them gave their lives for what we have today.”

For Stokes, he said serving in the Army was a defining moment in his life, and wants the younger generation to learn how to serve and read the stories of those that sacrificed so much.

“It’s bigger than a day off it’s bigger than cooking on a grill it really highlights the ultimate sacrifice that men and women have given for our freedom.”

So this Memorial Day take some time to remember the reason we are free.

