Ocala police mentorship program celebrates first graduates

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is celebrating the first graduates of their mentorship program.

The graduates participated in police training activities including handcuffing techniques, firearms simulator, 911 dispatch, and routine and felony traffic stops.

The mission of the mentorship program is to inspire those who may consider a career in public safety.

Any high school junior or senior is welcome to sign up

If you are interested, please email Major Cuppy at scuppy@ocalapd.org.

