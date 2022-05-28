Advertisement

Ocala police mentorship program celebrates first graduates

Ocala police celebrates first mentorship graduates
Ocala police celebrates first mentorship graduates(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is celebrating the first graduates of their mentorship program.

The graduates participated in police training activities including handcuffing techniques, firearms simulator, 911 dispatch, and routine and felony traffic stops.

The mission of the mentorship program is to inspire those who may consider a career in public safety.

Any high school junior or senior is welcome to sign up

If you are interested, please email Major Cuppy at scuppy@ocalapd.org.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

Traffic slowdown leads to five-car pileup in Marion County
Traffic slowdown leads to five-car pileup in Marion County
Residents honored those that made the ultimate sacrifice.
Micanopy honors Memorial Day by remembering those that made the ultimate sacrifice
High gas prices have families staying close to home for Memorial Day weekend
High gas prices spoils memorial day weekend plans
The 70th annual Florida Folk Festival started its celebration in White Springs.
The Florida Folk Festival commences its 70th annual event