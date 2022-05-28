Traffic slowdown leads to five-car pileup in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County caused five cars to pile up on I-75 Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that two of the five cars stopped because of traffic,

Then a 19-year-old driver of an SUV failed to stop before hitting one of the vehicles which then struck the one in front of it.

The 21-year-old driver of another vehicle stopped to slow down and also ran into the car in front of them, causing the southbound lanes to shut down.

The two drivers who caused the crash were then ticketed with careless driving.

TRENDING STORY: School resource officers have become a regular sight during the school day

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.