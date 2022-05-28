Advertisement

Traffic slowdown leads to five-car pileup in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County caused five cars to pile up on I-75 Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that two of the five cars stopped because of traffic,

Then a 19-year-old driver of an SUV failed to stop before hitting one of the vehicles which then struck the one in front of it.

The 21-year-old driver of another vehicle stopped to slow down and also ran into the car in front of them, causing the southbound lanes to shut down.

The two drivers who caused the crash were then ticketed with careless driving.

