Celtics Hodge holds inaugural ‘More than an Athlete’ football camp

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Since school’s out for summer and kids need a safe place to play and exercise, the inaugural More than an Athlete football camp was the perfect event to provide just that.

Jayden Hodge - newly graduated from Trinity Catholic - held the one-day camp at Jervey Gantt Recreational Complex in Ocala, which had more than 160 kids, ages 8-15, attend.

The four hour camp featured football and life instruction from college football players and coaches. The participants went through a series of drills and exercises liken to the NFL Combine to help them learn and practice the fundamentals of what make a great football player. They ran the 40-yard dash, attempted the broad jump, went through position specific drills and even teamed up to play seven against seven.

Among those in attendance volunteering were Hodge’s former teammate and current Florida Gator lineman, Jake Slaughter, along with Slaughter’s teammate, Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Hodge, who was a standout on defense for the Celtics, will attend the University of Pennsylvania on a football scholarship where he’ll play the safety position.

Half of the camp’s proceeds will be donated to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of Lehigh Valley because Hodge believes in making a difference on and off the football field.

