Advertisement

Dixie County residents place more than 200 American flags by veteran’s graves

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - This Memorial Day weekend, residents in Dixie County placed flags at graves honoring those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Mayor of Cross City, Kenneth Lee, his family and members of the American Legion Post 383 met at the Cross City Cemetery Sunday afternoon.

They placed more than 200 American flags on the graves of each veteran to remember and honor our fallen heroes.

Lee said this reminds him every year that our freedom isn’t free.

“There’s over 200 veterans buried here and I probably know 85% of them personally. I have family out here, I have friends out here it just makes me stop and think what they went through and what they gave for our freedom.”

Lee said this has been a tradition since 2011 and has no plans to stop. They also place flags on Veterans Day.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Nearly 80 years later remains of a WWII veteran are returning home to his family
Nearly 80 years later remains from a WWII veteran is returning home to his family
Fred Barton is holding a picture of his uncle W.O. Wood.
Nearly 80 years later remains of a WWII veteran are returning home to his family
Man arrested for Homicide
A man was arrested in Lake City after killing another man
Check out more here
Two inmates were re-arrested for battery against another inmate