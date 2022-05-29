Dixie County residents place more than 200 American flags by veteran’s graves

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - This Memorial Day weekend, residents in Dixie County placed flags at graves honoring those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Mayor of Cross City, Kenneth Lee, his family and members of the American Legion Post 383 met at the Cross City Cemetery Sunday afternoon.

They placed more than 200 American flags on the graves of each veteran to remember and honor our fallen heroes.

Lee said this reminds him every year that our freedom isn’t free.

“There’s over 200 veterans buried here and I probably know 85% of them personally. I have family out here, I have friends out here it just makes me stop and think what they went through and what they gave for our freedom.”

Lee said this has been a tradition since 2011 and has no plans to stop. They also place flags on Veterans Day.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.