Florida baseball blanks Texas A&M to advance to SEC Tournament championship game

HOOVER, AL. (WCJB) - Three days before Kevin O’Sullivan and the Florida baseball team faced off with Texas A&M in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, the Aggies had run-ruled the Gators 10-0 in seven innings in the second round of play. So, the chances of a different outcome weren’t in the orange and blue’s favor if the past were any indicator of predicting the future.

However, that’s why they play the game.

Behind five stellar innings of five hit, no run ball tossed by Gators (39-21) starter Timmy Manning, who made his first appearance on the hill since April 5, and powered by an offense that managed score in seven of nine innings, Florida crushed Texas A&M 9-0 to advance to the program’s 15th SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday.

Along with not allowing a single run and only issuing one walk, Manning also struck out half-a-dozen Aggies. The sophomore from Pompano Beach picked up his first win of the season with the solid outing.

At the plate, Jud Fabian got the Gators going in the top of the 2nd with a solo home run over the left field fence to give his team a 1-0 lead. His 22nd second round trip of the season puts him one shy of teammate Wyatt Langford for most home runs in the SEC this season.

After Fabian’s home run in the 2nd, the Gators proceeded to score at least one run in each of the next five innings, and added their ninth and final run of the contest off a Jack Caglianone fielder’s choice that brought in B.T. Riopelle. In total, the orange and blue scored nine runs on nine hits, with three of those going for extra bases.

It was the second game in-a-row Florida won on Saturday - both contests put Florida on the brink of elimination.

The Gators outscored both of their opponents by a combined total of 20-6.

The first pitch for the SEC conference tournament crown gets thrown out at 3 p.m.

