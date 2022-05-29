Florida softball trounces Virginia Tech to advance to Women’s College World Series

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WCJB) - For the first time since 2019, the Florida softball team is headed to Omaha, Nebraska to play in the Women’s College World Series after demolishing Virginia Tech, 12-0 in the decisive third game of their NCAA Super Regional.

The Gators (48-17) came out of the gate on fire. After scoring the first run of the game courtesy of a couple Hokies (47-10) errors in the first, the orange and blue exploded for three runs in the top of the 2nd to give themselves a 4-0 cushion.

Avery Goelz, who came into Sunday’s game a combined 1-15 between the NCAA Regional and Super Regional, delivered an rbi double down the right field line to bring home Katie Kistler to start the three-run inning. Goelz would finish the contest 2-2 with a run scored, while driving in three runs. Skylar Wallace drove in the third run for Florida with an rbi single through the right side of the infield plating Kendra Falby.

Wallace had the banner day of the bunch, she finished the contest 3-4 with two runs scored and four rbi. Her last hit of the game was an opposite field solo home run.

With a solid 4-0 lead, the orange and blue only added to it. In the top of the 3rd, Florida put up six more runs on five hits. None of the hits were for extra bases, either.

Holding a 10-0 advantage, the Gators defense did their best to keep the shutout intact. Charla Echols helped turn a pair of double plays in the contest - the first was a 5-4-3 to end the bottom of the 1st, and the second was a 5-3 double play that ended the bottom of the 4th.

Goelz’ rbi single in the top of the 4th made it 11-0, followed by Wallace’s solo homer in the 5th to balloon the lead to a laughable 12-0.

Natalie Lugo closed out the final 2.3 innings of the contest to put the series to bed. She and starter Lexie Delbrey only allowed one hit a piece, and each recorded one strikeout.

Florida will be the only team from the Southeastern Conference to advance to the Women’s College World Series, after 12 teams from the league made the NCAA Regional.

