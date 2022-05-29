A man was arrested in Lake City after killing another man
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested in Lake City after officers say he fatally shot another man.
Lake City Police Officers arrived at SW Happiness Lane, where they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his chest.
Life saving measures were attempted by officers and emergency personnel, but they were unsuccessful.
Officers were able to track down and arrest 20-year-old Darrius Tucker, who officers say they believe fired the fatal shot but are still unclear on his motives.
Tucker has been charged with First-Degree murder.
TRENDING STORY: “We want everybody to know their names”: Gold Star families share the stories of their fallen soldiers
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.