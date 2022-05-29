Advertisement

A man was arrested in Lake City after killing another man

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested in Lake City after officers say he fatally shot another man.

Lake City Police Officers arrived at SW Happiness Lane, where they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Life saving measures were attempted by officers and emergency personnel, but they were unsuccessful.

Officers were able to track down and arrest 20-year-old Darrius Tucker, who officers say they believe fired the fatal shot but are still unclear on his motives.

Tucker has been charged with First-Degree murder.

