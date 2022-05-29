Nearly 80 years later remains from a WWII veteran is returning home to his family

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - In 1943 William Oscar Wood better known as W.O. was assigned to 93rd bombardment group as a tail gunner. His crew’s mission on August 1 in World War II was Operation Tidal Wave.

“They went on a mission to bomb Ploesti, Romania which they called Hitler’s gas station,” said his grand nephew Jeff Barton.

Wood was on a plane named Hell’s Wrench and it became the lead plane going through very low attitude into Romania, but it was hit several times by anti-aircraft guns and barrage balloons.

“They tried to pull up but couldn’t gain altitude eye witnesses say rolled over on its back crashed, burst into flames and killed all 10 on board,” said Barton.

Wood’s body was buried as an unknown soldier in Europe before finally returning to the United States years later.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said tested DNA samples from the Bartons to identify human remains.

“We were able to get family reference samples for all but five of the 80 missing service members from operation tidal wave.”

Last week the Bartons got a call confirming they had remains of W.O. Wood. Fred Barton his nephew said he was the one that received the call.

“The first thing I did I said thank you lord for answering prayers. The next thing I wanted to do was jump up and throw my hat in the air and holler hallelujah.”

Fred said his uncle has always been a hero and now he’ll be home nearly 80 years later.

“I would say to everybody that’s sitting out there now in this situation don’t give up hope.”

The family is planning on possibly burying him at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

