Advertisement

Northstar Resource Center hosts “Family Fun Day” to kickoff summer

Not only do the kids get to celebrate the end of the school year, but families get to learn more about what Northstar has to offer
By Erica Nicole
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The school year ended this week in Columbia County, so the Northstar Resource Center hosted a family fun day to kick-off summer.

The event was held at the Richardson Community Center from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., and it started out with corn hole classes for the kids followed by a tournament.

Some of the other activities for kids included bounce houses, face painting, kickball and volleyball.

Organizers say part of the reason they host these “fun days” is to spread the word about Northstar and what they have to offer families.

“Our goal is really to help families to empower families and to keep families from getting into trouble so we want to be that first line and we call ourselves a one-stop-shop so whatever issues people have, we want to be able to help them and connect them to the resources that they need,” said Philip Mobley, Manager of Northstar.

More than 200 people came out to the event and organizers say they will continue to host these family fun days.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

Northstar Family Fun Day
Northstar Family Fun Day
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Chiefland celebrated its annual May Day event
Chiefland celebrated their annaul May Day event
A beauty pageant was held for girls four to eighteen.
Chiefland celebrated its annual May Day event