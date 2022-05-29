Northstar Resource Center hosts “Family Fun Day” to kickoff summer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The school year ended this week in Columbia County, so the Northstar Resource Center hosted a family fun day to kick-off summer.

The event was held at the Richardson Community Center from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., and it started out with corn hole classes for the kids followed by a tournament.

Some of the other activities for kids included bounce houses, face painting, kickball and volleyball.

Organizers say part of the reason they host these “fun days” is to spread the word about Northstar and what they have to offer families.

“Our goal is really to help families to empower families and to keep families from getting into trouble so we want to be that first line and we call ourselves a one-stop-shop so whatever issues people have, we want to be able to help them and connect them to the resources that they need,” said Philip Mobley, Manager of Northstar.

More than 200 people came out to the event and organizers say they will continue to host these family fun days.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.