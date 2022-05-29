Two inmates were re-arrested for battery against another inmate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two inmates in the Alachua County Jail were re-arrested after deputies say they beat up another inmate.

Deputies report that 31-year-old Eric White, and 33-year-old Clarence Banks had entered the room to find inmate Joseph Hoyer.

That’s when they say Banks started to punch Hoyer. Banks then restrained Hoyer for White to proceed attacking him.

Deputies found Hoyer with what looked like a broken jaw. He told deputies the fight started over commissary money.

Banks and White were both re-arrested and charged with felony battery.

TRENDING STORY: Florida baseball blanks Texas A&M to advance to SEC Tournament championship game

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.