Advertisement

Two inmates were re-arrested for battery against another inmate

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two inmates in the Alachua County Jail were re-arrested after deputies say they beat up another inmate.

Deputies report that 31-year-old Eric White, and 33-year-old Clarence Banks had entered the room to find inmate Joseph Hoyer.

That’s when they say Banks started to punch Hoyer. Banks then restrained Hoyer for White to proceed attacking him.

Deputies found Hoyer with what looked like a broken jaw. He told deputies the fight started over commissary money.

Banks and White were both re-arrested and charged with felony battery.

TRENDING STORY: Florida baseball blanks Texas A&M to advance to SEC Tournament championship game

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Fred Barton is holding a picture of his uncle W.O. Wood.
Nearly 80 years later remains from a WWII veteran is returning home to his family
Man arrested for Homicide
A man was arrested in Lake City after killing another man
Man arrested for Homicide
Man arrested for Homicide
Check out more here
Two inmates were re-arrested for battery