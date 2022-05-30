Advertisement

The Alachua County Veteran Services Division is having a Memorial Day Ceremony

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Veteran Services Division is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony.

This is in collaboration with the city of Gainesville, Evergreen Cemetery, and Milam Funeral Homes.

This event honors and remembers veterans and military service members who gave their lives for our nation.

The ceremony will include multiple patriotic presentations, the presentation of colors, and a flag ceremony among others.

It’s free and open to the public.

The ceremony starts at 11 am at Evergreen Cemetery.

