Cedar Key Cemetery is hosting a Memorial Day remembrance for veterans

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key veterans are holding a Memorial Day remembrance.

They are holding this ceremony at the Cedar Key Cemetery.

They invite residents to attend as well as veterans, friends, and relatives to participate.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

