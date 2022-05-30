Florida baseball loses to Tennessee in SEC Tournament Championship; Will host NCAA Regional

HOOVER, Al. (WCJB) - The impressive postseason run by the Florida baseball team in the Southeastern Conference Tournament fell one victory shy of being a near-perfect storybook ending, as Tennessee won the conference tournament title 8-5.

The Gators (39-22) turned to freshman pitcher Carsten Finnvold to start the game on the hill, and despite not having pitched since late March, the young kid on the block kept the league’s top team off the scoreboard for four innings, while only yielding one hit and striking out half-a-dozen.

However, Finnvold’s improbable run ran into its untimely demise in the top of the 5th, when he surrendered four runs to the Volunteers (53-7). Three of those runs were earned, but the other was unearned on account of a throwing error by third baseman Colby Halter. The other three runs came with the bases loaded and two outs against Drew Gilbert, who lifted a 3-2 pitch out to left field that hit on the warning track and one hopped off the fence. Jordan Beck, Seth Stephenson, and Blake Burke came in to score to boost Tennessee’s lead to 4-0.

The next inning, Stephenson doubled down the left field line, and Luc Lipcius double to right center to plate three more runs and balloon Rocky Top’s advantage to 7-0.

However, the orange and blue didn’t go down without a fight.

In the bottom of the 8th, first baseman B.T. Riopelle blasted a two-run home run over the left center field fence to stir the Gators faithful and cut the deficit to 7-2. A few batters later, shortstop Josh Rivera punched a single into left field allowing Ty Evans to cross home and bring Florida to within four runs of the lead.

With the contest now a little closer, Tennessee knew Florida got the last at-bat so even with a four run lead, the Volunteers understood how precious an insurance run or two could be at this late-stage in the game. So, Gilbert made sure he added one more for the visiting team with a towering solo home run over the right field fence, that he stared and admired for quite some time as he slowly walked to first base before flipping his bat as an exclamation point. The round-trip hit sent the Volunteer crowd into a frenzy with the team’s eighth run of the game going up on the scoreboard.

In the home-half of the inning, Sterlin Thompson did managed to drive in Wyatt Langford with an rbi double to left center, and Evans recorded an rbi when a fielding error allowed him to reach first and got Thompson in from second. Those were the last runs Florida would score, though, as they couldn’t manage another one before the final out was made.

Florida may not have won the SEC Tournament, but it did impress the NCAA selection committee enough to earn one of the coveted 16 national seeds in the NCAA Tournament guaranteeing the Gators of hosting a regional.

Florida is joined by Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Auburn as the only four teams from the SEC to be chosen.

Winning 16 of the team’s last 21 contests helped propel Florida to hosting the program’s 18th NCAA Regionals.

Each regional site will consist of four teams competing in a double-elimination format, with the winner of the site moving on as one of 16 teams to advance to the Super Regionals round of play.

The remaining 48 teams in the field will be announced Monday, May 30 at noon.

