Florida to welcome Oklahoma, Liberty, and Central Michigan for NCAA Gainesville Regional

The Gators are seeded 13th nationally and open double elimination play on Friday
Florida pitcher Nick Ficarrotta (46) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against...
Florida pitcher Nick Ficarrotta (46) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia State on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On April 24, the Gator baseball team sat 6-12 in SEC play and their NCAA tournament hopes appeared to be slim. Following a 16-5 stretch and run to the SEC tournament finals, not only is Florida in, it is hosting an NCAA regional in Gainesville.

The Gators are the No. 13 overall seed and welcome Oklahoma, Liberty, and Central Michigan for a four-team double elimination regional Friday June 3 through Monday June 6 at Condron Ballpark.

Florida is hosting a regional for the second straight year and looks to redeem last year’s 0-2 performance in the tournament.

Double elimination play opens Friday with the Gators battling the 42-17, regional fourth-seeded Chippewas. Central Michigan won the MAC tournament title for the third straight year. Liberty, the regional’s number three seed, already won a series against Florida at Condron Ballpark on opening weekend of this season. The 37-21 Flames face the 36-20 and regional second-seeded Sooners, who won the Big 12 tournament title on Sunday.

NCAA Gainesville Regional--Friday, June 3

Game One--Liberty vs. Oklahoma, 1:00 (ESPN+)

Game Two--Central Michigan vs. Florida, 6:30 (ESPN+)

Game times for the rest of the regional will be announced at a later time. One surviving team advances to the Super Regionals against the winner of the Blacksburg regional, where No. 4 national seed Virginia Tech is the team to beat.

