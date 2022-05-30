Advertisement

The Gainesville Chapter of Veterans for Peace is having a Memorial Day information table

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Chapter of Veterans for Peace is hosting a Memorial Day information table.

They mounted a large Memorial Day display for each American troop killed during the U.S. wars with Afghanistan and Iraq.

They invite the community to come out to Memorial Mile to remember those who lost their lives.

The information table will have a memorial directory book listing names and service information.

Gainesville VFP will be at the corner of NW 8th Ave and NW 31st St from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

