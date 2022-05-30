The Gainesville Chapter of Veterans for Peace is having a Memorial Day information table

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Chapter of Veterans for Peace is hosting a Memorial Day information table.

They mounted a large Memorial Day display for each American troop killed during the U.S. wars with Afghanistan and Iraq.

They invite the community to come out to Memorial Mile to remember those who lost their lives.

TRENDING STORY: GNV Helmet Strong is looking for assistance building their website

The information table will have a memorial directory book listing names and service information.

Gainesville VFP will be at the corner of NW 8th Ave and NW 31st St from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.