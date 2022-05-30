Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shootout outside liquor store

Antwaine Scott, 31, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Antwaine Scott, 31, Alachua County Jail booking photo(GPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A disagreement between two men outside a liquor store ended with Gainesville Police officers arresting a man for attempted murder.

According to the arrest report, the victim approached Antwaine Scott, 31, at the Aloha Liquor store after hearing Scott had been talking about him. The two got into an argument and the victim struck Scott in the face. Scott then threatened to shoot him.

Officers say about 50 minutes later, the two cross paths again. Scott fired at the victim who pulled out his own gun and returned fire in self-defense. No one was hit in the shooting.

Surveillance video and witness testimony was used to identify Scott and confirm the account of events from the victim.

Scott is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and firing a weapon in public. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a more than $1 million bond.

