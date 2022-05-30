GNV Helmet Strong is looking for assistance building their website

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GNV Helmet Strong is asking for partners as they build their website.

They’re an organization meant to promote safety for bicyclists and pedestrians in Gainesville.

Their main goal is to promote helmet safety for cyclists throughout Gainesville.

Gainesville Fire Rescue, and the city’s bike and pedestrian program are already partners.

If you are interested in joining the cause, click HERE.

