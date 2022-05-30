Advertisement

GNV Helmet Strong is looking for assistance building their website

GNV Helmet Strong is looking for assistance building their website
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GNV Helmet Strong is asking for partners as they build their website.

They’re an organization meant to promote safety for bicyclists and pedestrians in Gainesville.

Their main goal is to promote helmet safety for cyclists throughout Gainesville.

Gainesville Fire Rescue, and the city’s bike and pedestrian program are already partners.

If you are interested in joining the cause, click HERE.

