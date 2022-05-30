Advertisement

Memorial Day in Ocala

Dozens gathered at Veteran Memorial park in Ocala Monday to pay their respects to all of the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the country.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens gathered at Veterans Memorial park in Ocala Monday to pay their respects to all of the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the country. Attendees sat in folding chairs on green grass under a blue sky intently listening to the sounds of the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Dozens gathered at Veteran Memorial park in Ocala Monday to pay their respects to all of the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the country.(WCJB)

“I ask that we don’t forget why we get this day off,” Commissioner Michelle Stone said. “Memorial Day is a day we come together as one country to honor and remember our servicemen and women who answered America’s call to service and paid the ultimate price.”

Retired Sgt. Maj. Rose Gonzalez along with retired Sgt. First Class Kimberly Nicholson attended.

“We’ve lost several friends. Close friends,” said Gonzalez.

“Remember them all. Past, present, and future,” Nicholson added.

The park is comprised of more than 5,000 bricks, 200 benches, and 100 plaques etched with the names of fallen heroes across time. A handful of them are especially exceptional to Mary Stimson and her husband Tony.

Dozens gathered at Veteran Memorial park in Ocala Monday to pay their respects to all of the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the country.(WCJB)

“I’ve got stones here from my ancestors. I’m in the DAR [Daughters of the American Revolution] so I have ancestors that fought in the American Revolution, and the Civil War, and World War 1 and 2,” Mary said.

From World War I to Afghanistan, they are here to thank all who gave their lives serving our country.

