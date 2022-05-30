“The motto is be prepared right?”: Get your hurricane supplies now while they’re tax-free

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Batteries, flashlights and generators...these are some of the supplies you need to prepare for hurricane season.

With the official start of hurricane season on June 1st, now’s the time to get important household items during the tax-free holiday on hurricane supplies.

“It’s time to sure up the homes for storms. Especially in Gainesville we have a lot of trees,” said Glenn Ladwig, customer at ACE Hardware.

After Hurricane Andrew, preparing for storms is a must for Ladwig.

“We quickly learned that we need to take it seriously...it was like living in a third world country for some time.”

The disaster left behind from Hurricane Andrew impacted Ladwig’s home-buying decisions decades later.

“We live in a concrete block home now because that’s what I prefered. We also have a standby generator becasue that’s what was important to my wife and I,” Ladwig said.

To make shopping easy, you can download a disaster supply checklist so you figure out what you need and then check off what you get.

Some of the new tax-free items this year include smoke detectors and smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors and pet supplies.

“I mean that’s the thing about hurricane supplies is they’re really life supplies. Supplies are usable outside of a hurricane. They’re survival supplies.”

Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Predication Center are predicting above average hurricane activity this year, forecasting a range of 14 to 21 storms. So it’s never too early to prepare for the worst.

