Advertisement

“The motto is be prepared right?”: Get your hurricane supplies now while they’re tax-free

Hurricane supplies are tax-free until June 10th.
By Erica Nicole
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Batteries, flashlights and generators...these are some of the supplies you need to prepare for hurricane season.

With the official start of hurricane season on June 1st, now’s the time to get important household items during the tax-free holiday on hurricane supplies.

“It’s time to sure up the homes for storms. Especially in Gainesville we have a lot of trees,” said Glenn Ladwig, customer at ACE Hardware.

After Hurricane Andrew, preparing for storms is a must for Ladwig.

“We quickly learned that we need to take it seriously...it was like living in a third world country for some time.”

The disaster left behind from Hurricane Andrew impacted Ladwig’s home-buying decisions decades later.

“We live in a concrete block home now because that’s what I prefered. We also have a standby generator becasue that’s what was important to my wife and I,” Ladwig said.

To make shopping easy, you can download a disaster supply checklist so you figure out what you need and then check off what you get.

Some of the new tax-free items this year include smoke detectors and smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors and pet supplies.

“I mean that’s the thing about hurricane supplies is they’re really life supplies. Supplies are usable outside of a hurricane. They’re survival supplies.”

Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Predication Center are predicting above average hurricane activity this year, forecasting a range of 14 to 21 storms. So it’s never too early to prepare for the worst.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

GNV Helmet Strong is looking for assistance building their website
GNV Helmet Strong is looking for assistance building their website
GNV Helmet Strong is looking for assistance building their website
GNV Helmet Strong is looking for assistance building their website
The Florida sales tax holiday runs through June 1st.
Hurricane Tax-Free Holiday
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER