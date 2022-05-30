Advertisement

North Central Florida school district scores drop in latest Florida Standards Assessment

FSA
FSA(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newly released Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) results for English Language Arts Grade 3 show a drop in statewide scores. In North Central Florida, most school districts also reported lower scores.

The Florida Department of Education reported the percentage of students who scored an Achievement Level 3 or above in each school district. Statewide the percentage dropped from 54% in 2021 to 53% in 2022.

In Alachua County, 50% of students scored at or above a level three. That’s 2% less than last year and 7% less than 2019 before the pandemic.

Union County reported the largest year-over-year decline in North Central Florida, falling seven points to 56%. Bradford County dropped six points to 45%. Columbia County reported 56%, a decline of four points. Levy County dropped by two points to 49%.

Marion County reported the lowest scores in the region at 42% this year. In 2021, the county scored 44% and in 2019 the county scored 46%.

Two counties in the area reported an increase in scores in 2022 compared to the previous year. Dixie County scores rose by eight points to 63%. Gilchrist County reported a score of 58% which is an increase of three points.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students

Latest News

Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shootout outside liquor store
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Antwaine Scott, 31, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shootout outside liquor store
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST