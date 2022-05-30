North Central Florida school district scores drop in latest Florida Standards Assessment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newly released Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) results for English Language Arts Grade 3 show a drop in statewide scores. In North Central Florida, most school districts also reported lower scores.

The Florida Department of Education reported the percentage of students who scored an Achievement Level 3 or above in each school district. Statewide the percentage dropped from 54% in 2021 to 53% in 2022.

In Alachua County, 50% of students scored at or above a level three. That’s 2% less than last year and 7% less than 2019 before the pandemic.

Union County reported the largest year-over-year decline in North Central Florida, falling seven points to 56%. Bradford County dropped six points to 45%. Columbia County reported 56%, a decline of four points. Levy County dropped by two points to 49%.

Marion County reported the lowest scores in the region at 42% this year. In 2021, the county scored 44% and in 2019 the county scored 46%.

Two counties in the area reported an increase in scores in 2022 compared to the previous year. Dixie County scores rose by eight points to 63%. Gilchrist County reported a score of 58% which is an increase of three points.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.