Ocala CEP highlights HCA Florida’s Comprehensive Stroke Center’s acceptance of patients

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Stroke patients in Ocala were once not able to be treated within the city.

Our friends at the CEP tell us how HCA Florida’s Comprehensive Stroke Center has accepted patients for a quick recovery.

