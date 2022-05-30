One Gainesville swim instructor urges pool safety ahead of Memorial Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four years old, according to stopdrowningnow.com, about three thousand-four hundred people drown each year in the United States.

Alachua County Fire Rescue leaders are urging parents to teach their children water safety before the splashing begins.

This starts with swim classes and staying away from any from drains and other outlets in or around the pool.

One Gainesville swim instructor, who has been around the pool for years, said the common cause of young children drowning comes from distraction and over-confidence.

“Mostly it’s people not paying attention. Parents not paying attention. They are on their phones and not watching. That is our biggest concern. A lot of times they are digging in their bags for a snack and the kid runs, cause they’re so excited for the water, and they just run and jump in. Cause they think they can swim when they cant” said Lesley Stuppy, the aquatics director at the North Central Florida YMCA.

Lesley says one of the most important things to teach young children is how to float on their backs.

This allows them to quickly get their face out of the water in an emergency.

“Once they are in the water, get them used to it. Get them splashed in the face, get them under water, have them blow bubbles so they don’t inhale water when they go under. Get them on their backs. Kids hate being on their backs, so get them used to being on their backs cause once they know how to float that is their safety. Once they fall in, if they know how to float on their back they can get their face out of water” said Stuppy.

Lesley does not recommend any type of flotation device or raft with young children, because it can easily pop.

The North Central Florida YMCA offers swim classes throughout the summer for children of all ages.

