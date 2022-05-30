Russell Report: Gator baseball & softball finishing strong

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator softball and baseball teams didn’t start the season out with much hype but both have gone far.

In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell explains how this may be softball coach Tim Walton’s best performance yet.

RELATED STORY: Russell Report: ‘Voice of the Gators’ retires

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.