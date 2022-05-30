Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Memorial Day services are scheduled all across North Central Florida. As a result of the holiday, municipal offices and many businesses will be closed for the holiday.

A $10,000 prize is up for grabs as a charitable fundraiser for the Arnette House Emergency Youth Shelter and Family Counseling Services Center. Tickets are on sale for $100 each.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Wednesday. NOAA’s climate prediction center is calling for above-average hurricane activity this year.

On Friday, the city of Gainesville hosts a closing exhibition and art sale of more than 200 pieces produced by Gainesville artist Alyne Harris. The event will be held at the Thomas Center.

Forecaster's at NOAA are predicting above average hurricane activity this year.
“The motto is be prepared right?”: Get your hurricane supplies now while they’re tax-free