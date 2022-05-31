Alachua County sheriff’s deputies hope to heat up a cold case from 24 years ago involving an 89-year-old man

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are hoping to heat up a cold case from 24 years ago.

Jose Rodriguez was last seen on NE 39th Ave, between 15th St and Waldo Road, on May 29th, 1998.

The 89-year-old had been a decorated general in the Peruvian Military Police.

His body was later found in Newnan’s Lake, with investigators revealing his death was the result of a homicide.

