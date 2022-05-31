The Arnette House Emergency Youth Shelter and Family Counseling Services Center will choose the winner of their fundraiser

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arnette House Emergency Youth Shelter and Family Counseling Services Center in Ocala will pick their fundraiser winner.

Their red, white, and $10,000 cash giveaway is ending.

You can purchase a $100 ticket to enter.

You’ll have a one in 300 chance to win $10,000.

They’ll select a winner on Facebook Live at Veterans Memorial Park at noon.

