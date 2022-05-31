Advertisement

The Arnette House Emergency Youth Shelter and Family Counseling Services Center will choose the winner of their fundraiser

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arnette House Emergency Youth Shelter and Family Counseling Services Center in Ocala will pick their fundraiser winner.

Their red, white, and $10,000 cash giveaway is ending.

You can purchase a $100 ticket to enter.

You’ll have a one in 300 chance to win $10,000.

They’ll select a winner on Facebook Live at Veterans Memorial Park at noon.

