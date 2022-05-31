Advertisement

Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens hosts summer car show

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cruise on over to Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about the Summer Daze Car Show.

TRENDING STORY: Scattered power outages affect Bronson and Archer areas

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

SUMMER DAZE CAR SHOW
SUMMER DAZE CAR SHOW
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of Antique City mall in Micanopy...
North Central Florida Treasures: 2nd generation Boba Fett action figure
DUI graphic
Lake City Police Department’s Memorial Day checkpoint leads to DUI arrest
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times