Columbia County Sheriff’s Office remembers Deputy Jeff Davis on the 20th anniversary of his death

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Today is the 20th anniversary of the death of Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Davis’ last call.

Davis served for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for two years when he got into a fatal wreck responding to a burglary-in-progress call.

The deputy was responding to the call when he swerved his patrol car to avoid pedestrians in the street, striking a tree and catching his car on fire.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to remember Deputy Davis alongside our fallen servicemen and women this Memorial Day.

